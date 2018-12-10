Brazil helps Argentina control European grapevine moth with aerial applications of insecticide

Dec. 10, 2018

By Leonardo Gottems, reporter for AgroPages

The Ministry of Production and Economic Development in the province of San Juan, in west Argentina, has carried out aero-agriculture operations to protect its wine industry. With the help of Brazilian technology, the pesticide spraying sought to combat the European grapevine moth (Lobesia botrana) in the localities of 9 de Julio, Caucete and 25 de Mayo.

Operations are being carried out using chlorantraniliprole, a low toxicity insecticide of the ryanoids class. According to the National Service of Sanitation and Agrifood Quality (Senasa), the insecticide is classified as environmentally friendly. Even so, farmers were reported to take security measures, such as protecting crops with hive covers.

These aerial operations, however, had to be defended in court, after the NGO (Organization Non-Governmental) Oikos filed an action alleging environmental damage caused by use of the insecticide. But Judge Carlos Dalla Torre rejected the NGO's claim, after authorities proved that the suspension of aerial spraying would result in "immense environmental, social and economic consequences for the province." In addition, the local government emphasized that the product used is a "green toxicological strip that usually does not present a danger".

The agricultural engineer, Esteban Frola, who is a specialist and consultant in aerial and terrestrial application technologies, said that controls were put in place to guarantee the maintenance of pollinators. "A first dose of insecticide (120 Coragen, plus adjuvants, 6 liters / hectare) was applied. After inspecting the boxes, we made a new application, with an equal dose. Weeks later, it was found that the hives were intact," said Frola.

"The insecticide for grapevine moth would need a much higher dose to harm bees. With this, we convinced beekeepers of the safety of our operations," he noted.